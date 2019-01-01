New York Mets

Deadspin
45722085_thumbnail

Ronald Acuña Jr. Gives Gravity The Middle Finger, Robs Home Run

by: Gabe Fernandez Deadspin 1m

Ronald Acuña Jr. has been an absolute stud for the Braves as of late, and even when his team hasn’t been performing to the best of their abilities, he still finds a way to remind the folks at home just how much better he is compared to the bums...

Tweets