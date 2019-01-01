New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ronald Acuña Jr. Gives Gravity The Middle Finger, Robs Home Run
by: Gabe Fernandez — Deadspin 1m
Ronald Acuña Jr. has been an absolute stud for the Braves as of late, and even when his team hasn’t been performing to the best of their abilities, he still finds a way to remind the folks at home just how much better he is compared to the bums...
Tweets
-
Jose Peroza and Joe Genord both went deep, but the Lake Monsters hit a late home run of their own to win. RECAP: https://t.co/ipTHyGzfa9Minors
-
How awesome is Amed Rosario guys?Minors
-
We are now understanding why rosario was such a highly rated prospect . He has worked so hard is very coach able in working on his game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
10-for-11, 5 R, 7 RBI, HR. That is very good. @Amed_Rosario and @Pete_Alonso20 had it all going on. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
-
"What he's done the last few months is spectacular" - Mickey Callaway on Amed RosarioTV / Radio Network
-
In KC watching the Mets then MLB network switched to Bryce Harper crush a grand slam. Makes me want to see Matt Riddle vs Harper in the ultimate bro off.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets