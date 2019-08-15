New York Mets
NY Mets pile on Julio Teheran, down Atlanta Braves in series finale
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 28s
The Mets jumped on the Braves and Julio Teheran early, and eventually held on to win the series finales.
Tweets
Jose Peroza and Joe Genord both went deep, but the Lake Monsters hit a late home run of their own to win. RECAP: https://t.co/ipTHyGzfa9Minors
How awesome is Amed Rosario guys?Minors
We are now understanding why rosario was such a highly rated prospect . He has worked so hard is very coach able in working on his game.Beat Writer / Columnist
10-for-11, 5 R, 7 RBI, HR. That is very good. @Amed_Rosario and @Pete_Alonso20 had it all going on. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
"What he's done the last few months is spectacular" - Mickey Callaway on Amed RosarioTV / Radio Network
In KC watching the Mets then MLB network switched to Bryce Harper crush a grand slam. Makes me want to see Matt Riddle vs Harper in the ultimate bro off.Blogger / Podcaster
