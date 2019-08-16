New York Mets
Alonso’s 5-Hit, 6 RBI Game Leads Mets Over Braves, Snaps Losing Streak
by: Mets – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 3m
Pete Alonso and Amed Rosario helped the New York Mets pile up huge totals of hits and runs. The Mets needed almost all of them to hold off the homer-happy Atlanta Braves.
I’ve never seen a fanbase get so mad at what a manager says in a postgame scrum. You people sound ridiculous. They’re a team, the manager isn’t going to insult a player behind his back to a camera. No manager does that. Stop it.Mickey Callaway said Drew Gagnon did a “great job” of saving the Mets from having to use a couple of other relievers who now will be fresh tomorrow.Blogger / Podcaster
It's a Mets Reliever, Charlie Brown!August 15, 1969. https://t.co/d1xGkplQtkBeat Writer / Columnist
Gagnon tonight: 1.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 4 HR “Gagnon did a great job” 🤨"Gagnon did a great job, he saved us probably 2 innings...that's what you want him to do" - Mickey Callaway https://t.co/q4BKbYRX41Blogger / Podcaster
Did Handsome Art Howe really say that Gagnon did a great job tonight? Great at what? Killing me slowly? What color is the sky in Mickey's world?Blogger / Podcaster
The final back page: Alonso and Rosario make Mets history https://t.co/LIFK3kijfrBlogger / Podcaster
