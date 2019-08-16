New York Mets

Alonso’s 5-Hit, 6 RBI Game Leads Mets Over Braves, Snaps Losing Streak

by: Mets – CBS New York

Pete Alonso and Amed Rosario helped the New York Mets pile up huge totals of hits and runs. The Mets needed almost all of them to hold off the homer-happy Atlanta Braves.

