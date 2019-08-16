New York Mets
Hey Mets fans, let’s review last night’s Gary Apple Twitter
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
So the dashboard numbers tell me you all like Gary Apple content. Maybe more than you like Gary Apple Play By Play but heyI love clicks so here’s some Gary Apple content for you. Let’s take a look at the tweets. First, a salient point. On Gary...
RT @ellesep: Apropos of nothing here is a thread of Mets players as animals available for adoption at North Shore Animal League starting with JD Davis https://t.co/tLhBw3SvbOBlogger / Podcaster
On June 16, Amed Rosario was batting .242 with a .687 OPS. On August 16, Amed Rosario is batting .289 with a .777 OPS. #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
On Baseball: The Mets Get Their Swagger Back https://t.co/XBmPCRUmhKBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @darenw: Yesterday Albert Pujols became the all-time hits leader among players born outside the United States with his 3167 hit. Here's a complete list of every pitcher he got a hit against along the way and how many... 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/ZtEP4NgmRlBlogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso is tied with Mike Trout, Bryce Harper & Josh Bell for the most home runs of at least 450 feet with five. #Mets #LGMPete Alonso's blast last night went 451 feet, 110.6 mph. His 9 home runs of at least 440 feet lead MLB.Blogger / Podcaster
Happy 55th Birthday, Rick Reed. In 140 games with the @Mets (138 starts), Reed posted a 59-36 record with a 3.66 ERA & 17.1 bWAR. In four of his five postseason starts with the club in 1999-00, Reed went at least 6.0 innings while allowing no more than 2 ER. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
