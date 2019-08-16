New York Mets

The Mets Police
45729163_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: SNY’s unwatchable winning Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

SLACKISH REACTION:  10-8?  What the the hell happened?  I gave up really early as it was 7-0 and Gary Apple and Ron Darling made for some unwatchable television (sorry Ron).  The Mets, even winning, had an unwatchable product.  As I signed off on...

Tweets