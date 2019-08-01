New York Mets

Mets Merized
45729640_thumbnail

Dilson Herrera Homers Twice in Syracuse Win

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4m

The Mets other clear option for a call-up from Triple-A Syracuse when Jeff McNeil went on the injured list was another former Met, Dilson Herrera.Ruben Tejada was the call instead (likely beca

Tweets