Dilson Herrera Reaches 50 Extra Base Hit Mark
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 9m
The Mets other clear option for a call-up from Triple-A Syracuse when Jeff McNeil went on the injured list was another former Met, Dilson Herrera.Ruben Tejada was the call instead (likely beca
RT @ellesep: Apropos of nothing here is a thread of Mets players as animals available for adoption at North Shore Animal League starting with JD Davis https://t.co/tLhBw3SvbOBlogger / Podcaster
On June 16, Amed Rosario was batting .242 with a .687 OPS. On August 16, Amed Rosario is batting .289 with a .777 OPS. #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
On Baseball: The Mets Get Their Swagger Back https://t.co/XBmPCRUmhKBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @darenw: Yesterday Albert Pujols became the all-time hits leader among players born outside the United States with his 3167 hit. Here's a complete list of every pitcher he got a hit against along the way and how many... 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/ZtEP4NgmRlBlogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso is tied with Mike Trout, Bryce Harper & Josh Bell for the most home runs of at least 450 feet with five. #Mets #LGMPete Alonso's blast last night went 451 feet, 110.6 mph. His 9 home runs of at least 440 feet lead MLB.Blogger / Podcaster
Happy 55th Birthday, Rick Reed. In 140 games with the @Mets (138 starts), Reed posted a 59-36 record with a 3.66 ERA & 17.1 bWAR. In four of his five postseason starts with the club in 1999-00, Reed went at least 6.0 innings while allowing no more than 2 ER. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
