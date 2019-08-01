New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2 ways Phillies’ Jason Vargas could come back to bite Mets - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
The New York Mets didn’t need Jason Vargas, but the veteran lefty could exact revenge soon with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Tweets
-
RT @Mets: Projected distance: 451 feet. Actual distance: 451 feet and into a pond. WOW, @Pete_Alonso20. 😱Super Fan
-
Projected distance: 451 feet. Actual distance: 451 feet and into a pond. WOW, @Pete_Alonso20. 😱Official Team Account
-
Personal note… Just wanted to say thank you to those who have followed me over the years. 30k followers amazes me. I never thought in my life so many would value what I have to say and offer. I am truly grateful. Hopefully, the #Mets can bring it home in 2019. #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bullpen Report: Craig Kimbrel's return is imminent, plus updates on the #Mets, #Angels and #Athletics bullpens. https://t.co/VdKvmUevfP @rotographs #CubsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Get to know the next big dynasty prospects *before* they're cool 😉 Among the names mentioned today... Francisco Alvarez, Mets Aaron Bracho, Indians Alexander Ovalles, Rangers https://t.co/sYOM503Ii4Blogger / Podcaster
-
Amed RosarioIt's all up to you. Which shortstop do you want to watch today? #MLBTwitterHitterBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets