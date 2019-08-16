New York Mets

The Mets Police
45731938_thumbnail

Mets Legends sweatshirt makes odd decision by including Gary Carter

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I saw this one on Facebook.  Facebook is where all the merchants with advanced official licensing go to sell their wares.  You know, the guys who somehow can get MLB/NHL/Disney slash Marvel and DC Comics to all agree to be on the same officially...

Tweets