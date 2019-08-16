New York Mets

Mets VP Tommy Tanous reveling in son’s Little League World Series trip

The Mets will be represented in at least one World Series. Tommy Tanous, the VP of international and amateur scouting who was key in the Mets’ drafting of Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil, is

