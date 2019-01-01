New York Mets

Mets' Marcus Stroman feeling 'better and better'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 33s
Where it matters most, the Mets' trade for Marcus Stroman has worked out. In Stroman's first three starts with the Mets, the team is 3-0.
Tweets

This is how #MetsTwitter operates. Caring about the worst-ever offseason and small payroll dooming us to mediocrity forever? NOPE. Complain about leaving Matz in to hit when he actually gets a hit? HELL YEAH.Blogger / Podcaster

RT @NicholasJahr: Just arm the teachers, they say. https://t.co/dRCt8mZQ5oTV / Radio Personality

RT @NYBBWAA: ‘The Mets played Mickey-proof baseball’ by @WheresKernan for @nypostsports: The #Mets were an angry bunch Thursday night at SunTrust Park… https://t.co/7908FrXKww https://t.co/15EgHSkayBBeat Writer / Columnist

Not a bad ideaThe Mets outfield depth is really bad. Wonder if Mets take a look at Hamilton and cut Altherr. https://t.co/0ql66gzmgfBlogger / Podcaster

So mad about Little LeaguersTV / Radio Personality

Braves upgrade from Camargo (54 wRC+, -0.7 WAR) to Hechavarria. But the Mets are the real winners in the long run, because they saved $1 million.A source says the Braves have signed SS Adeiny Hechavarria. Camargo and Duvall have both been optioned to Gwinnett. Bryse Wilson has been recalled.Blogger / Podcaster
