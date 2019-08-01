New York Mets
Braves Sign SS Adeiny Hechavarria, Option Johan Camargo
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 2m
Atlanta Braves beat reporter Mark Bowman is reporting that the Braves have signed shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.The New York Mets waived Hechavarria on Tuesday and he became a free agent after
He's gone to the Dark Side https://t.co/7GRkq0Iq3EBlogger / Podcaster
Heard a WFAN caller refer to “Drew Ganja,” which might explain why everything the since-optioned Mets reliever threw seemed high.Blogger / Podcaster
A couple thoughts: I don’t understand why the #Mets are bringing Paul Sewald up again. Also I would take Billy Hamilton over Aaron Altherr.Minors
Mets Select Paul Sewald, Designate Tim Peterson https://t.co/iK3JC1qMFGBlogger / Podcaster
That’s Peterson’s second DFA of the season. He can get a head start on free agency by electing now in lieu of an outright.Paul Sewald has been selected from Triple-A. Drew Gagnon has been optioned to Triple-A and RHP Tim Peterson has been designated for assignment. https://t.co/1XNmoF4XrwBeat Writer / Columnist
