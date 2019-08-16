New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso's latest feat comes amid a five-hit game in Mets' win over Braves
by: Justin Toscano, MLB writer — North Jersey 2m
Pete Alonso has five hits and ties the record for home runs by a National League rookie but he feels he needs to be more productive
Tweets
-
He's gone to the Dark Side https://t.co/7GRkq0Iq3EBlogger / Podcaster
-
Heard a WFAN caller refer to “Drew Ganja,” which might explain why everything the since-optioned Mets reliever threw seemed high.Blogger / Podcaster
-
A couple thoughts: I don’t understand why the #Mets are bringing Paul Sewald up again. Also I would take Billy Hamilton over Aaron Altherr.Minors
-
Mets Select Paul Sewald, Designate Tim Peterson https://t.co/iK3JC1qMFGBlogger / Podcaster
-
A couple thoughts: I don’t understand why the #Mets are bringing Paul Seward up again. Also I would take Billy Hamilton over Aaron Altherr.Minors
-
That’s Peterson’s second DFA of the season. He can get a head start on free agency by electing now in lieu of an outright.Paul Sewald has been selected from Triple-A. Drew Gagnon has been optioned to Triple-A and RHP Tim Peterson has been designated for assignment. https://t.co/1XNmoF4XrwBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets