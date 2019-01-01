New York Mets

Metsblog
45321911_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard takes the mound as Mets face Royals, Friday at 8:15 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

The Mets (62-59, 9.0 GB in NL East, 2.0 GB in Wild Card) begin a three-game set with the Kansas City Royals (43-78, 30 GB in AL Central) on Friday night at 8:15 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

Tweets