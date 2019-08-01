New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Select Paul Sewald, Option Drew Gagnon, DFA Tim Peterson

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 54s

As per a team announcement, the New York Mets have made a handful of roster moves ahead of Friday night's series opener in Kansas City.Right-hander Paul Sewald has been selected from Syracuse,

