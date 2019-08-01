New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo To Begin Rehab Assignment For St. Lucie

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 4m

As first reported by John Vittas of Sun Preps, Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo will begin a rehab assignment Friday evening for the High-A St. Lucie Mets. He is the lineup, batting second and DH'ing

