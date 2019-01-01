New York Mets

Mets' Brandon Nimmo to start rehab assignment in St. Lucie on Friday night

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo will start his rehab assignment Friday night for the Class A-Advanced St. Lucie Mets. The outfielder last played for the Mets on May 20, but has since been sidelined with a neck injury.

