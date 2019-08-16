New York Mets

Newsday
45748942_thumbnail

Mets come out flat, squander chances in loss to Royals | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated August 16, 2019 11:30 PM Newsday 1m

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amid the ocean that is the Mets’ difficult August-into-September schedule — filled with genuine postseason contenders, including several series with first-place teams — this weekend

Tweets