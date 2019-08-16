New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets come out flat, squander chances in loss to Royals | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated August 16, 2019 11:30 PM — Newsday 1m
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amid the ocean that is the Mets’ difficult August-into-September schedule — filled with genuine postseason contenders, including several series with first-place teams — this weekend
Tweets
-
Tough Mets loss tonight but @BillWalton is cheering me up.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @LarryK718: @Metstradamus @MetsBooth It couldn’t be Jack Stack if it was disappointingBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Cyclones dropped the finale in Vermont, suffering a three-game sweep. Brooklyn returns to MCU Park Saturday for three games against Tri-City prior to the All-Star Break. RECAP: https://t.co/mmY5rllKVdMinors
-
New Post: Game Recap: Mets Bats Fall Asleep in 4-1 Loss To Royals https://t.co/VacdKGzEEY #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Also, Syndergaard, who was "sweating like a greased pig" has a cold. Refused to use it as an excuse - not that he had to, he was pretty good tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: A couple of minor injury things: —J.D. Davis was removed due to a tight right calf. He called it preventative and said he doesn’t expect to miss time. —Robert Gsellman has been dealing with a sore triceps for a couple of days and was unavailable.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets