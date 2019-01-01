New York Mets

Thor's string of at least 7 innings ends at 6

by: Robert Falkoff

Noah Syndergaard's streak of six consecutive starts with at least seven innings of work came to an end on Friday night and it was the bottom of the Royals’ lineup that had the biggest impact in keeping the Mets right-hander from again going deep...

