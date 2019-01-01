New York Mets
Brandon Nimmo Singles In Rehab Game
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 2m
Brandon Nimmo has been on the Injured List since May 22 with a bulging disc in his neck. After having a brief five game rehab appearance in June was aborted, Nimmo appeared in his first baseball g
Why did Mickey Callaway call on Edwin Diaz in that spot? Why did J.D. Davis get taken out? Why did Noah Syndergaard stop being good midgame? All answered within: https://t.co/pwO4uWoJLxBeat Writer / Columnist
Great start for New Jersey Little Leaguers https://t.co/sU4Ra6SNcOBlogger / Podcaster
Edwin Diaz had it all going on for @RockHounds. The #Athletics prospect homered twice and drove in seven runs. 🗞️: https://t.co/z815z3rK4gOfficial League Account
People RTing this because they’re mad about the loss but the only options there were Diaz, Familia, or Sewald. If he avoided Díaz people would have flipped. And it ended up not mattering. Stop blaming Mickey when the players fail.Managers need to put players in positions to succeed. Asking Diaz, who can't get anyone out & can't command pitches, to go out in a bases-loaded, no-out jam and just pretend it's 2017 is bad baseball. Yes, Diaz can't get anyone out, but his manager needs to act accordingly.Blogger / Podcaster
Percentage of games that Edwin Diaz has allowed at least one earned run by season: 2016: 24% 2017: 24% 2018: 15% 2019: 29% #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayerMMO: Mets first round pick Brett Baty had a big night for Kingsport: 3-for-4, HR, 2 2B, BB, 3 RBlogger / Podcaster
