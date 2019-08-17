New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Suffer Costly Loss To Lowly Royals
by: Mets – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 19m
The hottest team in the majors until this week, the Mets have lost four of five after a 15-1 stretch propelled them into the crowded NL wild-card race.
Tweets
-
It looks like he's no longer a question mark https://t.co/bwMpclYA4QBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mickey Callaway explains why he chose Edwin Diaz for mega-high-leverage spot https://t.co/0NocE27uJHBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's not surprised at all https://t.co/c5LsfzfrE0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Bringing the heat https://t.co/nGhY9yGB1fBlogger / Podcaster
-
this was rude to wake up toFeels like 2015 all over again. #AlwaysRoyal https://t.co/gCrNpzoRFtBlogger / Podcaster
-
Josh Rosen took advantage of his surprise start https://t.co/sqW8amml2HBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets