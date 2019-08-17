New York Mets

WFAN
45750973_thumbnail

Mets Suffer Costly Loss To Lowly Royals

by: Mets – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 19m

The hottest team in the majors until this week, the Mets have lost four of five after a 15-1 stretch propelled them into the crowded NL wild-card race.

Tweets