Like Bill Walton And The White Sox Mets Should Have Mike Breen And Walt Clyde Frazier Call A Game
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6m
While Mets fans are stuck with Gary Apple doing an absolutely atrocious job calling Mets games with Gary Cohen on vacation, the Chicago White Sox decided to do something fun by having Bill Walton i…
RT @lukacs_georg: @Metstradamus @BillWalton "Foreign denotes something you don't like"Blogger / Podcaster
Sick and home for the day. What will I do? Oh, my pal @RealMichaelKay is back in YES booth. Ok “let’s do it.” All the best to Mike.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets Police having a Pete Alonso like statistical anomaly! By tomorrow this Aug will be the best Aug since 2015, and there will still be two weeks left! That’s like tying a HR record in August.Thanks for reading, and thank you Gary Apple.Blogger / Podcaster
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Same old Mets, Pete Alonso to win ROY…and thanks Gary Apple https://t.co/QLzy7RBWMuBlogger / Podcaster
Noah Syndergaard threw 25 sliders last night, the second-most he's thrown in a start all season. His average slider velocity of 91.1 mph was the best of any start this season. #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
I never got a chance to announce the winners of our MMO Giveaways last night. The Mets made me very sleepy. 😴 So we'll announce them during tonight's game along with some new Giveaways. 😀 LFGM 🍎 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
