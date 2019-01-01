New York Mets

Metsblog
45754319_thumbnail

ICYMI: Here's what happened Friday in Mets Land

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

The Mets (62-60, 9.0 GB in NL East, 2.0 GB of second Wild Card) fell to the Royals 4-1, they continue their three-game series in Kansas City on Saturday night at 7:15 PM. Here's what happened on Friday, in case you missed it...

Tweets