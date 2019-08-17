New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil must Go: Gil babies Seaver and lets him fatten up on expansion teams

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 18s

Oh NOW I SEE why Gary G started that last game.  I was wondering why Mr. Terrific wasn’t following Kooz like usual – Gil jiggered the lineup to give Gary the tough game so his prize pet could fatten up YET AGAIN against an expansion team. This is...

