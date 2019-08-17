New York Mets

Daily News
45755234_thumbnail

Phillies swap new-school hitting coach for old-school Charlie Manuel and get instant results - New York Daily News

by: Bill Madden NY Daily News 3m

Imagine Phillies owner John Middleton’s delight when, on Charlie Manuel’s first night on the job, the Phillies offense exploded for 11 runs and 13 hits, including two Harper homers, against the Cubs.

Tweets