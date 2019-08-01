New York Mets

Mets Merized

Using Edwin Diaz in Bases Loaded Situation Was a Mistake

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 5m

On Friday night, Brad Brach had his first rough outing for the New York Mets in which he promptly loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth inning.Unsurprisingly, Mickey Callaway had enou

Tweets