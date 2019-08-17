New York Mets

The Mets Police
45756075_thumbnail

Mets Color Shift Cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

I haven’t done a cap post in a bit – New Era posted some new stuff and it’s the weekend so…. I like it!  Of course no cap should ever be $40 but I like how that NY looks.  This cap would not look good on me…but it’s not bad, Gil must Go: Gil babies …

Tweets