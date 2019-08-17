New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_13220816

Edwin Diaz isn't being put in positions to succeed

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 21s

The New York Mets have to get Edwin Diaz right if they have any hope of making something happen down the stretch, but they aren’t exactly doing a good job of fixing their broken closer. Diaz …

Tweets