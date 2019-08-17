New York Mets
NY Mets, Kansas City Royals announce Saturday lineups
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk — North Jersey
Jacob deGrom (7-7, 2.68) will start for the Mets, while Jakob Junis (8-10, 4.80) goes for the Royals.
J.D. Davis is second in the NL with a .379 batting average and with a .440 on-base percentage since the All-Star break. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Per Elias: Amed Rosario had nine hits on Wednesday & Thursday, tying Jim Hickman’s #Mets record for most hits by a player over a two-game span. Hickman collected nine hits against the Braves in Milwaukee on September 29–30, 1964. #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets aimto get back on track with deGrom on the mound 1. Rosario - DH 2. Panik - 2B 3. Alonso -1B 4. Conforto - RF 5. Ramos - C 6. Frazier - 3B 7. Guillorme - SS 8. Lagares - CF 9. Altherr - LFTV / Radio Network
