New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets send Robert Gsellman to injured list
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 3m
The Mets’ pitching depth took a hit Saturday. The team announced reliever Robert Gsellman was headed to the 10-day injured list with a tight right triceps – and issue he has been dealing with
Tweets
-
The best fastballs in baseball? AL 1. Justin Verlander 2. Aroldis Chapman 3. Gerrit Cole NL 1. Josh Hader 2. Walker Buehler 3. Jacob deGrom https://t.co/jkbmgpp8nxBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's a Jake vs. Jake match-up in Kansas City! Jacob deGrom squares off against Jakob Junis as the Mets try to bounce back after Friday night's loss https://t.co/WqYBuiV21rTV / Radio Network
-
NEWS: Robert Gsellman has been placed on the 10-Day IL with triceps soreness. Walker Lockett has been recalled from the @SyracuseMets. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MandelSNY: On WPIX for Pre Game at 6:30 tonight... Some injury updates, sizing up the Mets competitors in the Wild Card chase, and how deGrom can keep Jorge Soler in the park. Post Game back on @SNYtv . @emacSNY @Jim_Duquette @JustineBWardTV / Radio Personality
-
de🐐 gets the ⚾️ tonight! #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
MAY THE BROADCAST BE WITH YOU! On Star Wars Night, tune into Cyclones baseball against Tri-City! Listen Live now! #ConeyConvos WATCH: https://t.co/n1pi1xkxzD https://t.co/SjlFJpCyDl https://t.co/Qh6Hx9MYGZMinors
- More Mets Tweets