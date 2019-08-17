New York Mets

Newsday
45764579_thumbnail

Robert Gsellman goes on IL with tight right triceps | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com August 17, 2019 8:02 PM Newsday 8m

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Already short on reliable late-inning options, the Mets’ bullpen lost one of its stalwarts Saturday when Robert Gsellman landed on the injured list. Gsellman is dealing with a tight

Tweets