New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Alonso’s clutch hitting lifts Mets late
by: Dave Brown — MLB: Mets 8m
Mets slugger Pete Alonso broke a tie with a two-run infield single in the seventh inning to back another strong outing by right-hander Jacob deGrom in a 4-1 victory against the Royals on Saturday night. Alonso, who had struggled overall since the All-
Tweets
-
RT @tykin27: Spectaculate @FlavaFraz21Player
-
Hader vs Rendon. 12-12. Bases loaded two out bottom 9. Doesn’t get better than this.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @fecemcgee: @Metstradamus Welcome to the NL wildcard closer suckiness clubBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @vexer4000: @Metstradamus Can they BOTH lose tonight? Somehow?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Ponies score one in the ninth but come up on the short side of a 2-1 game against @GoYardGoats... Series finale tomorrow at 2:05 @NYSEG_Stadium... The @HorizonsFCU begins at 1:50 on @NewsRadio1290 and @tuneinMinors
-
RT @patbut12: @FlavaFraz21 great talking with youPlayer
- More Mets Tweets