Bottom of lineup, plus Pete Alonso, lifts Jacob deGrom and Mets to victory over Royals | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated August 17, 2019 10:10 PM Newsday 5m

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The beauty of baseball is in its frequent reminders: For all the data available and history to look back on, what happens on a given field on a given night is a total crapshoot. The

