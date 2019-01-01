New York Mets

Metsblog
Mets Takeaways from Saturday's 4-1 win over the Royals, including Jacob deGrom getting back above .500

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Jacob deGrom shuts Royals down on the hill and Pete Alonso knocks in the winner as the Mets top the Royals, 4-1.

