Hansel Robles calls himself a white horse in this video. Since Taylor Swift is trending I’d like to imagine Hansel singing this to the Mets: “I was a dreamer before you went and let me down Now it’s too late for this white horse to come around”

FOX Sports West https://t.co/FsVOMHD5cr Hansel Robles makes his 18th save of the season tonight against the White Sox. He gives thoughts and the key to success. @ Angels