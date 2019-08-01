New York Mets

Mets Merized
45774370_thumbnail

Mets Offensive Deficiencies Being Brought to Light in Kansas City

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 22s

Every summer my Dad and I take a trip to some ballpark that we have never seen before to catch a few Mets games. This year, we decided to come out to Kansas City to check out Kauffman Stadium for

Tweets