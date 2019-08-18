New York Mets

Metstradamus
45778216_thumbnail

8/18/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Kansas City Royals

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m

It felt like pulling teeth at times, but the New York Mets (63-60) picked up a big win last night. Tied 1-1 in the seventh inning, Pete Alonso came through with a big two run single to help the Met…

