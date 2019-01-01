New York Mets

Metsblog
45671817_thumbnail

Mets aiming for series win over Royals at 2:15 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

The Mets (63-60, 9.0 GB in NL East, 2.0 GB in Wild Card) will finish their series with the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

Tweets