Mets' Alonso breaks Bellinger's NL rookie record with 40th HR

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 4m

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso slugged his 40th home run of the season, breaking Cody Bellinger's National League rookie record from two years ago. .@Pete_Alonso20 now has sole possession of the all-time NL rookie HR (40) record. pic.twitter.

