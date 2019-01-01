New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
45782440_thumbnail

Mets' late 6-run rally secures series win in KC

by: Robert Falkoff MLB: Mets 8m

The Mets didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard through the first two games of their weekend series against the Royals. But that changed in the seventh inning on Sunday, when New York showed what it can do offensively with a barrage of hits that...

