Alonso sets NL rookie HR record with No. 40

by: N/A MLB: Mets 8m

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso made history with his 40th homer of the season on Sunday, establishing a new record for home runs in a single season by a National League rookie. Alonso's drive, hit 418 feet to left field off Royals righty Jacob...

