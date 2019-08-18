New York Mets
New York Mets' Pete Alonso breaks NL rookie record for homers
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 2m
Pete Alonso is a home run away from tying the Mets' single-season franchise record.
The Mets will enjoy an uplifting flight back home from the Midwest after breaking out for double-digit runs on Sunday. https://t.co/XVBj2jgeRt @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
"The switch is on" Alonso and the Mets are ready to go for this stretch of games against Cleveland and then Wild Card contendersTV / Radio Network
Pete Alonso: “We know what time of the season it is: It’s time to go.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets are now 12-5 in interleague play this year. Bring on the Indians!Blogger / Podcaster
Alonso clubs 40th homer, Mets rout Royals https://t.co/aqS84lTGBLBlog / Website
Blogger / Podcaster
