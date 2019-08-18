New York Mets

Mets 360

Mets 11, Royals 5 (8/18/19)

by: Other Mets 360 2m

The Mets used a six-run seventh inning to turn a one-run deficit into a laugher, emerging with an 11-5 win over the Royals Sunday afternoon. The victory gave the Mets the series win and combined wi…

Tweets