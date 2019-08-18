New York Mets

WFAN
45784313_thumbnail

Alonso Breaks NL Rookie HR Record, Mets Crown Royals

by: Mets – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 5m

Pete Alonso hit his 40th home run to break the National League rookie record, capping a late outburst by the New York Mets in their 11-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Tweets