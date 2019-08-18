New York Mets

The Mets Police
45786390_thumbnail

How did Gary Apple do on Sunday according to Mets Twitter?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

I am going to miss Gary Apple’s PBP and the thousands of clicks my site is getting. Like you have no idea how much extra traffic this has been bringing in. Crazy numbers. Let’s see what Mets Twitter had to say about my #2 follower. Dude Gary Apple...

Tweets