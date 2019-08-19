New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
45625440_thumbnail

Amed Rosario Leads the Way

by: Wide Men Cant Jump Talkin' Mets 4m

Show Notes The 3-3 road trip was acceptable, but there is a lot to clean up. Update on Mets Math with 19 of 25 at home. The big story isn't Alonso - we all knew he would come around - it's the emergence of Amed Rosario. Since July 1st he's a top-10...

Tweets