New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Amed Rosario Leads the Way
by: Wide Men Cant Jump — Talkin' Mets 4m
Show Notes The 3-3 road trip was acceptable, but there is a lot to clean up. Update on Mets Math with 19 of 25 at home. The big story isn't Alonso - we all knew he would come around - it's the emergence of Amed Rosario. Since July 1st he's a top-10...
Tweets
-
Myers booms it through from 52! It’s 13-10, Seahawks! #GoHawksBlogger / Podcaster
-
The list of players younger than 25 to hit at least 40 HR in a season since 2000 is impressive: Bellinger (‘19) Gallo (‘17, 18) Trout (‘15) Arenado (‘15) Harper (‘15) Fielder (‘07) Dunn (‘04) Pujols (‘03, 04) Glaus (‘00, 01) A-Rod (‘00) Welcome to the club, Pete Alonso. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Always very excited to be on @WFAN660, which I've been listening to since Day 1 (July 1, 1987!) Talking Mets and bad bullpens with @LRubinson after the 1:20am updateA jam-packed editon of #TheProgram tonight on @WFAN660 starting at 10 pm. My guests: @NYPost_Schwartz on @Giants; @BrianCoz on @nyjets; @MikeVacc on @Yankees consistent winning & Gardner's bat slamming; @MarkASimonSays with good @Mets stats. Plus your calls. Tune in at 10:00pm!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The latest Talkin #Mets podcast is up. Lots of Amed Rosario talk as @JustinCToscano joins the program. Listen at https://t.co/PuHZKsCLq5 #Mets #LGM #Lfgm #nymetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GreggHenglein: Monday's @NewsdaySports cover: POLAR POWER Pete Alonso's 40th homer sets NL Rookie Record as #mets top Royals @timbhealey Also, Indians get to Sabathia early to earn series split @eboland11 @DPLennon @owenobri #Yankees @Pete_Alonso20 @APSE_sportmedia #MLB https://t.co/gUS0GDvsujBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @kailyn1126: Props to @Amed_Rosario made this kid’s life @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets