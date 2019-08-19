New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
J.D. Davis dismisses possible Mets concern
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — J.D. Davis’ said his right calf wasn’t bothering him, but his motions on the bases after delivering a pinch-hit, game-tying single for the Mets in the seventh inning Sunday
Tweets
-
RT @metsmeghan: me: how many games can we go to this homestand my mom: money doesn’t grow on trees me: but michael said so my mom: excuse me me: *shows tweet* you don’t want to disappoint michael now do you https://t.co/DtYGiS8uu7Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @athletelogos: @mnioannou @MetsMerized My thoughts exactly! #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A Tina Charles double-double wasn't enough for the Lady Liberty. #NYLiberty @GeoffMags5490 https://t.co/kEHSKAsEixBlogger / Podcaster
-
Redemption for these Mets https://t.co/ae6esz3oFWBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattCamacho22: What baseball is all about...playing catch with a big leaguer!! What a guy to give kids some joy at the ball field. A great role model!! @FlavaFraz21, @Mets https://t.co/rv1MvHQAuuPlayer
- More Mets Tweets