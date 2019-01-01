New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Rajai Davis Knocks in Five for Syracuse

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 4m

Syracuse (64-61) 9, Norfolk (51-73) 5  Box ScoreRajai Davis LF: 3-for-5, R, HR, 5 RBI, .287/.334/.410Arismendy Alcantara 3B: 2-for-5, R, HR, RBI, 2 K, SB, 2 E, .302/.361/.524Jason

Tweets