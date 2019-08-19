New York Mets

The Mets Police
45794581_thumbnail

I have to work today but you’ll look at Edgardo Alfonzo in a Bobby Valentine mustache

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Hey, I can’t do Gary Apple content forever! Fonzie takes his managing advice from Bobby V a little too seriously… pic.twitter.com/aXOIbHpNPv — Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones) August 18, 2019 MHN: Matt Harvey was nervous Related

Tweets