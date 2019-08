Player Meter: Pitchers, August 12-18

Notes on Jeurys Familia's sinker this month: -Increased his whiff rate by 14.0% since July (15.4 to 29.4). -Lowered his BB% by almost 17.0% since July (27.8 to 11.1). -While his chase% is nearly identical to July, his chase miss % is up over 38.0% (25.0 to 63.6). #Mets